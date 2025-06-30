Education Ministry commiserates with families of Nkwanta SHS students after tragic loss

The Ministry of Education has expressed its profound condolences to the fam­ilies of the three students who tragically lost their lives during a shooting incident at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The three, all students of the Nkwanta Senior High School, were said to have been caught in a crossfire, following renewed tribal violence in the area.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry on Friday confirmed that two females, all day students of Nkwanta Senior High were killed in a shooting incident on Thursday, June 26. While another student, a male was hit by a stray bullet on Friday, June 27.

All three deaths occurred within the school premises, when the students were caught in the crossfire of escalating communal tensions at Nkwanta.

The statement continue that, “The Ministry commiserates with all students, their families, staff of Nkwanta SHS, and everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence within the community.”

It said the Ministry was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of lives of two female day students through a shooting incident on Thursday, June 26, 2025, and a male student also hit by a stray bullet on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Nkwanta Senior High School as a result of the resurgence of a tribal conflict at Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

Meanwhile, the Minister, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has commended the swift but necessary decision taken by the GES and the Acting Regional Director of Education, Oti Region to temporarily close

School and for arranging police escorts to ensure the safe passage of students to their homes.

He tasked the management of the GES to continue to closely monitor developments to ensure the safety of students, staff and school property at all times.

“We look forward to a rapid and peaceful resolution to the conflict to enable students return to a safe learning environment,” the statement indicated

BY TIMES REPORTER