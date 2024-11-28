Election security task force introduces reward …for info on security threats

The National Election Security Task Force has introduced an informant reward system, to encour­age citizens to provide informa­tion on potential security threats with regard to the upcoming elections.

According the Head of the National Election Task Force, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police, the scheme would provide between GH¢1,000 and GH¢20,000 to individuals, who would provide valuable information to help pre­vent security breaches in relation to the upcoming elections.

• Dr George Akuffo Dampare (second from left) with other security heads at the meeting Photo: Seth Osabukle

Dr Dampare announced this at the National Elections Task Force meeting with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), to discuss ways the security agencies can collaborate effectively with UTAG in ensur­ing peace during the elections.

“The reward amount will be determined by the severity and significance of the information provided,” he said.

Dr Dampare emphasised that the task force was committed to ensuring a peaceful and secured electoral process, and that the informant reward system was one of the measures being imple­mented to achieve this goal.

“The introduction of the in­formant reward system is part of a broader effort by the taskforce to engage citizens in the electoral security process, and to encour­age them to take an active role in preventing security breaches,” he said.

Dr Dampare said that a toll-free number, 0800311311, has been established for citizens to report any security concerns or provide information on potential threats in regards to the elections.

He commended political lead­ers and their members for their conduct so far, and urged them to continue to promote peace and security during the electoral process.

“We have deployed many intelligence officers across the country to gather information and help prevent security threats,” Dr Dampare said.

He assured the public that the task force’s system was designed to protect the anonymity of informants thereby ensuring the confidentiality and safety of anyone who came forward with information.

Dr Dampare urged UTAG to propagate the message of peace to students, noting that the youth were often exploited to disrupt peace during elections, hence the need for teachers to encourage them in becoming ambassadors of peace.

The National Secretary of UTAG, Dr Eliasu Mumuni, expressed his satisfaction towards the assurance provided by the se­curity agencies in ensuring peace during the December 3 elections.

“We are satisfied with the measures they have put in place, including the deployment of security personnel and the estab­lishment of a reward system for informants,” he said.

Dr Mumuni also commended the security agencies for their ef­forts in engaging with the public, particularly in rural areas, and for their assurances to bring to book anyone who would violate the law.

He urged campaign leaders to avoid indulging in acts of misin­forming the citizenry, cautioning that such practices could disrupt the peace the country has enjoyed over the years.

Dr Mumuni stressed that truth­ful communication could foster national unity and cohesion.

BY AGNES OWUSU