Communications Ministry dismisses claims of financial misconduct against Sam George

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has denied claims circulating on social media that the sector minister, Samuel Nartey George, has misused public funds.

In a statement issued to media houses, the Ministry explained that the document being shared online was part of an official request seeking Commitment Authorisation from the Ministry of Finance in line with public financial management and procurement procedures.

According to the Ministry, the request was based on budgetary allocations approved by Parliament for the 2026 fiscal year and covered planned projects, operational activities and programme interventions to be carried out within the year.

It stressed that the request has not yet received approval from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry therefore clarified that no funds have been released, disbursed or spent in relation to the items captured in the circulating document.

It described claims suggesting that public funds had already been squandered as “inaccurate, misleading and devoid of context.”

The statement urged the public to treat the allegations with caution and disregard what it described as false interpretations of the document.

The Ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and strict adherence to public financial management regulations in the execution of its duties.

By: Jacob Aggrey