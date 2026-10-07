Empress Gifty surprises physically challenged hawker

Gospel heavyweight Empress Gifty has put smiles on the face of a physically challenged bottled water hawker at the Dzorwulu – Perez Chapel traffic light.

The artiste surprised him with packs of Verna Mineral Water and an undisclosed amount of money.

The father of three, who hawks to fend for his family, was moved to tears of joy after receiving the gesture.

Presenting the items, Empress Gifty said she was touched by his hard work and resilience, noting that David Noi Borketey has not allowed his physical challenge to stop him from working hard to provide for his family.

She promised to help address further difficulties he encounters in his work.

On his part, David Noi Borketey, who was short of words, said the gesture means a lot to him.

He thanked the gospel musician, saying the water will serve as capital for his business, while the cash donation will go a long way to support him and his family.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme