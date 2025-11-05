Energy Commission plans new strategies to combat substandard products

The Energy Commission has announced plans to deploy new strategies to prevent the smuggling of substandard electrical products into Ghana.

An Assistant Manager for Energy Efficiency Regulations at the Commission, Hubert Nsor Zan, disclosed that as part of the measures, the Commission would introduce new regulations and ensure standard registration of appliances to prevent the African market from becoming a dumping ground for substandard and inefficient products.

“Used, substandard and inefficient products must not be allowed into the market. Before the ban, second-hand dealers had taken advantage of the system. The Ghanaian consumer deserves to buy good, quality and energy-efficient products so that they can save more money,” Mr. Zan stated.

He gave the assurance at a workshop organised by the Commission for journalists in Takoradi in the Western Region on Monday. The workshop was aimed at educating participants on the new Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2022, as part of the Abating Greenhouse Gas Emission from Obsolete Refrigeration and Air Condition (RAC) Equipment (AGORA) Project.

Mr. Zan revealed that some individuals had attempted to photoshop the unique QR codes on product labels for standard goods, and urged the media to educate consumers about standardisation procedures for appliances.

He added that the Commission had engaged foreign manufacturers about Ghana’s strict verification regime to curb the dumping of substandard products, noting that enforcement efforts with the Customs Division had also been intensified at the country’s entry points.

Mr. Zan recalled that since 2005, the Commission had offered various moratoriums, but by 2026, it would outline a roadmap to sustain progress in reducing the importation of used and banned goods into Ghana.

“Our collective actions can help ensure that global temperatures do not rise beyond 1.5°C. However, our inactions could increase temperatures by 2.7°C by the year 2100,” he cautioned.

He emphasised that the prohibition was not only on second-hand appliances but also on new products that failed to meet Ghana’s standard requirements.

According to him, the regulations seek to promote the efficient use and conservation of energy in Ghana while mitigating the effects of climate change. The new rules make it mandatory for appliances to have proper labelling, product information sheets, and registration in the Appliance Energy Efficiency Register.

Mr. Zan reported that Ghana had achieved 7.5 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide savings in its carbon footprint — a significant step towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement and making the net-zero agenda achievable.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi

