ENYAN Denkyira C’nity Bank makes over GH¢1.8 million profit

Enyan Denkyira Community Bank Plc made an After-Tax Profit of GH¢1,872,284 in the 2025 financial year.

The 2025 profit is 63.24 per cent more than the GH¢1,148,072 profit made in 2024, described then as the highest in the history of the bank.

Delivering his report at the bank’s 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Enyan Denkyira on Saturday, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Kojo E. Sam- Woode, said “the profit reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives, prudent risk management practices, operational efficiency and dedication of Management and Staff.”

Mr Sam-Woode said the assets of the bank located in the Ajumako-Enyan- Essiam District of the Central Region, increased by 37.26 per cent from GH¢66,563,676 in 2,024 to GH¢91,367,578 in the 2025 financial year.

In spite of the performance of the bank, the board didn’t declare dividends for shareholders.

This prompted some shareholders to enquire why and the Board Chairman referred the meeting to a section of his report where he had informed the house earlier about the new Microfinance Sector Framework introduced by the Bank of Ghana (BOG), which calls for increased paid-up capital of the bank.

He explained that under the framework, rural banks had been classified as community banks, to reflect their broader role in promoting financial inclusion and community development.

He said “a key requirement of the framework is the increase in the minimum paid-up capital of rural banks from GH¢1,000,000.00 to GH¢5,000,000.00, which all community banks are required to achieve by December this year (2026).

He mentioned that the bank had decided to use an amount of over GH¢80,000.00 earmarked for dividend to shore up the bank’s current paid-up capital of GH¢2,681,420.00.

Mr Sam-Woode, therefore appealed to prospective investors, members of communities in the bank’s catchment area, institutions, business owners, the current shareholders, and the general public to invest in Enyan Denkyira Community Bank Plc as a way of contributing to its growth and development to make it “a strong indigenous financial institution dedicated to supporting local economic development.”

In his conclusion, the Board Chairman made special mention of Ebusuapanyin Kwesi Tweiku, otherwise known as Mr Ebenezer Ben Siisi Crentsil, a businessman, shareholder and member of the bank’s Board, for his financial contributions that had strengthened the bank’s capital base for growth.

When given the chance to speak, Mr Siisi Crentsil announced that “I will continue to contribute more money to help seal the gap in the bank’s paid-up capital as it transitions from rural bank status to a community bank.”

In their report, the Directors of the bank said they were committed to Corporate Social Responsibility, and mentioned areas given support as education, health, security, agriculture and sponsorship, which totalled GH¢60,048.00 in 2025 as against GH¢77,746.00 in 2024.

Some shareholders, representatives of certain institutions, such as the Executive Director of Association of Rural Banks (ARB) Apex Bank, Mr P. Amankwah and the President of ARB, Central Regional Chapter, Mr Akhurst Yamoah, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Dawda Erskine, commended Enyan Denkyira Community Bank PLC for its performance in 2025, which they described as “sterling”.

A shareholder, Mr Kwaw Nkrumah, suggested that copies of the bound yearly Reports and Financial Statements be given to shareholders ahead of the AGM day so they could read and analyze the facts and figures well in order for them to make appropriate contributions and also ask the relevant questions, a suggestion which all the shareholders hailed.

FROM KWEKU GYASI ESSEL, ENYAN DENKYIRA

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