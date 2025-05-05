EPA asks religious bodies, entertainment centres to comply with prescribed noise limits

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has cautioned religious bodies, entertainment centres, and industrial activities to comply with the prescribed noise limits, especially during early morning and late night activities, to ensure that their activities do not compromise the peace, health, and wellbeing of others in the community.

According to the Authority, Noise pollution was the presence of excessive or disturbing sounds in the environment that could adversely affect human health and the entire ecosystem.

“As part of efforts to address noise nuisance, the Ghana Standard for Health Protection: Requirements for Ambient Noise Control (GS 1222:2018), which specifies permissible noise levels for different zones, including residential, commercial, and industrial has been developed.”

“We entreat all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the provisions in this Standard, noting that sustained efforts are needed to ensure a consistently healthy environment for all,” EPA noted.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Management of the authority and copied The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday to commemorate the International Noise Awareness Day.

This year’s theme: ‘Protect Your Hearing, Preserve Your Health,’ EPA underscored the critical importance of reducing noise pollution to safeguard hearing and promote overall wellbeing.

The Authority further indicated that the theme was a call on individuals, institutions, and communities to take deliberate steps to minimise noise exposure and adopt healthier sound practices.

“Prolonged exposure to high noise levels is associated with noise-induced hearing loss and a range of physiological and psychological issues, including sleep disturbances, increased stress and anxiety, cardiovascular problems, reduced intelligent quotients in children, decreased concentration, and work efficiency,” the statement added.

Moreover, the authority stated that to have a quieter environment, there was a need to tune down musical instruments and limit noise to only the source, regularly maintenance of equipment, including generator set, switching to newer and quieter models of machines and installing noise barriers, acoustic, and noise-proof materials for noisy equipment.

Also, the statement noted that, siting noise-producing facilities far from living places, limiting the use of loudspeakers, especially in residential areas, avoiding the use of horns with jarring sounds, motorbikes with damaged exhaust pipes, and noisy trucks and promoting the planting of trees.

