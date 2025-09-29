Eric Jeshrun donates to Haven of Hope Orphanage to mark his birthday

Gospel musician and Man of God, Pastor Eric Jeshrun has celebrated his birthday by donating items to the Haven of Hope Orphanage at Medie in Accra.

After the donation he expressed happiness about visiting the orphanage in person with his team this year.

According to him, the group expanded their support this year through partnerships with Samaritans Feet Ghana and Abele Party.

Together, they provided free food, ice cream, and shoes for the children at the home.

Jeshrun added that the annual donation exercise brings meaning to his life and to the entire Faith Gatherings Worldwide family.

By: Jacob Aggrey