Every word: Otto Addo’s pre-Germany Press Conference

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo met with the media on Sunday, just hours before Ghana’s international friendly clash against Germany.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward addressed pressing questions concerning the team’s recent performances, touching on defensive vulnerabilities, the perceived lack of attacking prowess, and strategies for maximizing the potential of key players like Manchester City attacker Antoine Semenyo.

Addo, also shared his insights into what it will take for his squad to overcome the formidable German national team.

Read a full transcript below:

On preparation ahead of Germany

We’ve been here since Saturday. Now we surely had a lot of things to analyse after the last game, which was a big blow for us, to be honest. Towards our last preparation, for the last World Cup, we also played some big friendly games against Switzerland, for example, which we beat 2-0. And we were actually very, very optimistic to at least have a good game. But after the first half and, let’s say, two unnecessary goals, we really fell apart. So, we had a lot of things to talk through and analyse through. But surely, even though we were facing a strong opponent, we were very optimistic that we can handle the situation. In the past, we had an even worse situation. We came back very, very strong and I tried to remind the boys. Like I said, we talked a lot and we agreed on a lot of things, which we had to do better, especially for this game. We’re here now, we’re ready. This is our last training. We try to prepare the last things and then, yeah, looking forward for tomorrow.

On areas to improve in Germany game

I think we were quite stable in the first half. Surely, I mean, like on the statistics, it doesn’t show that we had chances. We had one shot on the goal. But everyone who watched the game saw that we had a situation where we broke through. And we had like two, three, even four situations where we ran to the goal on the midline. If we are a little bit smart, which was sometimes lacking, for me, one situation was a penalty. The game could have turned differently. So, it was not, the result was not as big as it was. And it could have been 1-1 or 1-0 for us. The handball was a mistake. But this is football. And what I didn’t like is like our body languages, our mentality afterwards. And this is what we have to talk about. Because 2-0, it’s not loss. We can still come back, and this is what I didn’t see. And yeah, a lot of things came together in that game, also with the set-piece goal of 3-0 and I know it’s disappointing, it’s frustrating. But there, especially then, this is where we need our leaders to push the boys not to fall apart. And we scored the 3-1. And then again, had big, big problems. And this is the second point, defensive transitions. So when we’re not organised and we must be quicker in defensive transitions so that we can organise things quickly. I believe when we’re organised, usually nothing bad happens. This is what we will have to watch out for against Germany. Because they have great offensive transitions. And we must be aware of that, and we have to do this much, much better.

On importance of German born players

So, for sure, I cannot talk about the starting lineup because we don’t want to give the slightest chance to our opponents. We always want to have the element of surprise in the lineup. For me, to be honest, I really don’t care where someone was born or which background he has. They are half German, half Ghanian. And when it comes to Ghana, he’s Ghanaian just like any other player, like any player who plays in a different country. So, for me, it’s just about performance. And they are here because they deserved it, in my eyes, and have had a good season so far.

A player like Ransford Konigsdorffer has had a good season after the winter break, he’s got some important goals for his club and did well since their promotion. So that’s why he’s here and no other reason.

On how to rejuvenate the team after heavy defeat to Austria

As I said, we had a bad start. So, looking from Austria’s perspective, they’ve got two gifts and for us, it’s a learning process. How do we deal with situations when we’re behind and then we have to do better

On who starts at right back against Germany

I don’t know yet.

On playing entire duration against Austria without any shot on target

So, to be very, very honest, I got the players three days to the game. We have to train tactically because they all come from different parts of the world. Europe mostly, and they have different coaches with different ideas. So, for us, it’s very, very important to have a common idea. This is my main target. And the training of shooting on target, you have to ask their coaches. Maybe you ask, I don’t know, Pep Guardiola or whatever, how they are training. I know that the guys like to shoot. And we have to do better than that, for sure. And they show it in their clubs and how they can score and I’m very, very hopeful that they will show it tomorrow again, also, that they can score goals.

On getting the best out of Antoine Semenyo

Yeah, it’s a good question. Sometimes I don’t sleep to answer this question. And I know there were times where a lot of people who said he’s not good enough and whatsoever. We got him when he was at Bristol City and we guided him and when he went to Bournemouth and now, he’s at Manchester City. So, I think we also have our part in developing him and giving him confidence. And we are very, very happy where he is at now, in this stage

On style of play

As a coach, this is my style. I always look at who is coming. For me it’s always different. When we play against Chad, I might meet some different players than against Germany because they are different opponents. For me, I always compare like eating for instance. There are some foods, If I eat food, I use my hands. So, I use a different tool. If I drink soup, I will use a spoon. So, I always use that tool, which is suitable for the food I eat, from my perspective, the best thing is efficiency. If I eat rice and meat, I will use a fork and a knife. So, it’s the same with the players, I will look at the opponent. What can harm them the most. Sometimes I need a tall striker. Sometimes I need a fast striker. So, I can’t say this is my style or that is my style. I look at what harms the opponent the most and I select players who can play, so it’s a flexible style. I can’t say we are possession-based. Surely, in the qualifiers, we had a lot of games where we were the favourites, where we had a lot of possession. It affords different players and different systems. You can see, we have one number 6 and we have the 8, Kudos and Ernest Nuamah. When we played against Mali, we played differently because they are a very strong side. So, it always comes with the opponent and that depends on what players we have in camp, which determines the style we play.

On making changes to the team that played against Austria

I won’t tell you now because I don’t want to give them an advantage of thinking how to play against us.

On playing Caleb Yirenkyi at right back instead of midfield

First, we have Alidu but mow he is injured. I think in our database, I know all the players who are possible candidates, who have the strength and the quality to play in that position so we will look at their form and their club but also how the little training we do here, how they perform here in the training and also, so it’s not only about training, it’s also especially when we train tactically which players can adapt very fast, not everybody. Like I said, the players come from different clubs, different systems, different ideas and when you come here you have to adapt very fast and if I don’t get the pressure or I’m not sure that you get it and somebody else is doing better, then that person will start but it’s not only about this position. It applies to every position at least I think Marvin played and showed a little bit here when he came on and against Austria and we’ll see what’s more he can do.

On being afraid to lose his job

My job is always under threat. Even when we qualified for the World Cup people were calling for me to step down, so it’s always under threat but if as a coach you think about these things, you will get caught up, so I don’t really care. For me the most important thing is that I prepare my best and I do the better for the team by helping the players to do their best on the pitch and that’s it. To be honest it’s not really relevant we just try our best all the time.

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