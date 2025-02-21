Ex-Warrant Officer Class I Joseph Ashitey Hammond

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has broken his silence over what he calls “worrying developments” in the country, under the govern­ment of President John Mahama.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, touching on a wide range of issues, Dr Bawumia said he had reluctantly made the statement against his personal vow to allow the new government settle down, but recent developments that posed “significant threat to the country’s democracy” had compelled him to speak out.

Key among Dr Bawumia’s concerns was the recent mass dis­missal of workers in various public sectors by the Mahama administra­tion, following a directive by Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to gov­ernment agencies to immediately revoke appointments overseen by the previous government.

This, Dr Bawumia described as unfair and undemocratic, and called on President Mahama to be a “President for all,” by immediate­ly halting the dismissals, of “legiti­mately employed” Ghanaians.

“The least a party that cam­paigned on jobs could do under conditions of unemployment is to also innovate and create jobs, rather than dismiss people,” Dr Bawumia wrote.

“Regrettably, these dismissals have been extended to Directors who are public servants and not politicians. In some of the cases, the only reason for dismissal was that the persons whose livelihoods have been destroyed are known to or related to politicians as if to suggest that they cannot live independent, professional lives, however qualified they are.”

The former Vice President further expressed concern over government intentions to further dismiss Ghanaians who have been recruited into the security services.

He also condemned the general insecurity in the country, following relentless attacks on individuals and state institutions by organised thugs of the ruling party.

Dr Bawumia further condemned the recent increasing attacks on journalists performing their duties, a development which the Ghana Journalists Association has similar­ly condemned.

—Myjoyonline.com