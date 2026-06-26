Exclusive Events Ghana unveil star-studded judges for 69th Miss Ghana auditions

Exclusive Events Ghana, the organizers of the prestigious Miss Ghana pageant, have officially unveiled a star-studded panel of judges for the upcoming auditions of the 69th edition of the competition.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Oak Plaza Hotel, off the Spintex Road in Accra.

The auditions will mark the official commencement of Ghana’s longest-running beauty pageant, initiating a nationwide search for young women who possess the intelligence, confidence, leadership qualities, and purpose-driven vision required to wear the coveted Miss Ghana crown.

This year’s competition runs under the theme Empowering Women, Enduring Legacy, celebrating nearly seven decades of promoting purpose-driven leadership, cultural pride, and female empowerment.

Leading the formidable judging panel is Inna Mariam Patty, Esq., a legal practitioner, social entrepreneur, and Miss Ghana 2004. Having served as the franchise holder and National Director for Miss World Ghana for over a decade, Patty brings a unique dual perspective as both a former queen and a veteran administrator, ensuring the highest standards for the pageant’s future.

Joining her is celebrated media personality, actress, and producer Stacy Amoateng.

With nearly three decades of experience in broadcasting and media management through landmark programs like Music Music and Restoration with Stacy, Amoateng is also a dedicated philanthropist whose foundation focuses on women’s empowerment and supporting vulnerable groups.

The panel also features the award-winning musician and renowned social advocate Okyeame Kwame. Born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, his influence spans over 25 years across music and entrepreneurship.

A former Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, he has consistently used his platform to champion global causes with UNICEF and the World Bank, including climate action, literacy, and youth empowerment.

Completing the quartet is Kafui Dey, one of Ghana’s most respected broadcasters and corporate communications professionals.

Known for his eloquence and commitment to mentorship, Dey’s expertise will be crucial in identifying contestants with the superior public speaking skills and leadership potential necessary to excel on both national and international stages.

At the audition stage, the four judges will evaluate contestants on a holistic range of qualities that extend far beyond physical appearance.

Aspiring queens will be assessed on their confidence, communication skills, patriotism, poise, and understanding of contemporary social issues. Crucially, candidates will also be judged on their genuine passion for and commitment to community-driven social intervention projects.

To be eligible for the competition, prospective contestants must be between the ages of 18 and 26. Candidates are expected to be confident, morally upright, and community-minded.

During the session, aspiring queens will have the opportunity to showcase their unique creative talents: ranging from singing and dancing to spoken word and rap, while engaging with the judges on matters relating to national development.

Established at the dawn of independence in 1957, Miss Ghana has evolved from a traditional beauty contest into a premier platform that empowers young women to become impactful advocates for social change, education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.