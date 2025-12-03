Exhibit high levels of integrity, professionalism …CIAMC graduates urged

The Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi (Kushea) Traditional Area, Ahunabobrim Nana Prah Agyinsaim VI, has admonished administrators and management consultants to exhibit high levels of integrity and professionalism to help accelerate the development of the country.

He said the exigencies of the time called for administrators and consultants to uphold integrity and a high sense of professionalism.

Ahunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, wa speaking at the 24th graduation and induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC)-Ghana, held last Saturday on the theme, “Developing Organisational and Employee Capacity for Peak Performance.”

Ahunabobrim Agyinsaim VI stressed that the nation’s progress depended heavily on the quality of its human resource, adding that knowledge, skills and competencies remained essential to national growth and sustainability.

He reminded practitioners that professionalism was not a one-off achievement but a daily commitment that demanded discipline, emotional balance and continuous learning.

The paramount chief cautioned that practitioners found guilty of misconduct could be sanctioned or debarred by the institute’s regulatory board.

He, therefore, urged the graduates to regard their induction as the beginning of active participation in CIAMC activities, particularly mandatory continuing professional development (CPD) programmes, which were critical for maintaining competence and offering value to the institutions they served.

Ahunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI encouraged the new professionals to embrace innovation and adapt swiftly to the rapid changes in the global business environment.

By doing so, he said, they could become positive role models and contribute effectively to the transformation of their workplaces and society.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIAMC, Dr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, commended the graduates for their hard work and resilience throughout their training.

He noted that the institute was expanding its Fast-Track Professional Licensing Programme across all 16 regions into district centres to ensure that every major institution could have at least one professionally trained administrator at the top level.

Dr Asafo said CIAMC’s commitment went beyond issuing certificates, emphasising skill acquisition, integrity and excellence.

He said there was an ongoing efforts to improve teaching and learning, upgrade infrastructure, and engage stakeholders to ensure that practitioners were well-equipped to tackle complex administrative and managerial challenges.

Dr Asafo announced that the institute had increased its facilitators and programme centres nationwide, making its professional courses more accessible to workers across the country.

He congratulated the graduates and urged them to enter their various workplaces with confidence, guided by discipline, ethics and the values instilled in them by the institute.

Dr Asafo reminded the inductees that their professional journey had just begun and encouraged them to uphold the oath of practice and fully participate in CIAMC’s programmes.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE