Asiedu Nketiah explains why he reshuffled Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka ahead of 2024 polls

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has explained the reasoning behind the 2023 reshuffle of the party’s parliamentary leadership, saying it was a tactical move to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking during his Thank You Tour in Tamale, Asiedu Nketiah said the party needed a new “forward line” to respond to emerging political challenges.

The reshuffle saw Haruna Iddrisu replaced as Minority Leader by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, with Muntaka Mubarak also moved from his position as Chief Whip.

“I said we have to change the forward line of the party, else, it will be difficult to win the election,” he said in a video shared by _Ghanaiantimes.gh. You elected me as Chairman, I am the coach going into the election, so let me make the changes that will win us the election,” he recounted his response to those who disagreed with rhe decision.

Asiedu Nketiah acknowledged that the decision faced internal opposition but argued it was necessary to strengthen the party’s economic messaging and address regional balance in Parliament. He said the move ultimately contributed to the NDC’s historic win.

“The change was about winning power so everyone can enjoy the outcome,” he added.

The NDC reshuffled its entire Minority leadership in January 2023, replacing Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, and James Klutse Avedzi as part of a broader restructuring from the grassroots to the national level.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme