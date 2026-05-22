Manhyia South MP condemns ‘harsh’ bail conditions for Mahama Aminat

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and defense counsel, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has strongly condemned the GH¢1 million bail conditions imposed on New Patriotic Party (NPP) social media activist Mahama Aminat, describing them as excessive and unnecessarily harsh.

Mahama Aminat, a 26-year-old trader and prominent NPP TikTok influencer widely known as “Bawumia Ba,” was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with three sureties today.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Lawyer Baffour Awuah argued that the financial obligations and surety requirements do not match the misdemeanor nature of the charges.

He expressed serious concern that such prohibitive conditions practically defeat the constitutional right to bail, effectively keeping his client punished before a full trial can determine her guilt.

Security operatives tracked down and arrested Aminat on May 20, 2026, at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region.

The case centres on viral TikTok videos in which Aminat allegedly used offensive conduct, directed insults at President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, and incited public hostility.

Some prominent NPP figures and party foot soldiers gathered at the Circuit Court in solidarity, viewing the rapid arrest and aggressive bail terms as politically motivated heavy-handedness.

The defense team signaled that it will explore necessary legal channels to request a review and reduction of the bail terms to ensure a fair trial.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme