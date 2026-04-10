Fares Remain Unchanged: ISTC assures public

The management of ISTC Coaches Limited has assured passengers that its fares remain unchanged as of April 9, 2026.

In a press release, the company said it strictly follows directives from the Ministry of Transport and only implements fare adjustments approved by the relevant authorities.

The Managing Director, Al-Hassan Ligbi, urged the public to disregard rumours suggesting any fare increases.

He thanked passengers for their trust and loyalty, reaffirming ISTC’s commitment to providing quality service at all times.

By: Jacob Aggrey