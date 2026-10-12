FDA steps up fight against food adulteration

THE Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has intensified food safety education among traders and food handlers at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra to address food contamination and the misuse of chemicals in food production and handling.

The initiative forms part of the authority’s activities to mark World Food Safety Day, observed annually on June 7, and seeks to promote safe food handling practices and reduce food-borne illnesses.

Speaking at an engagement with traders at the market in Accra on Friday, on the theme, “From Burden to Solution: Safe Food Everywhere,” the Director of Food Safety and Consumer Education at the FDA, Mrs Maureen Lartey, said the authority was continuing its public education efforts, particularly in the informal sector, where food safety concerns persisted.

She said the market was selected for the engagement following the authority’s report of a 100 per cent pass rate in screenings for Sudan dyes in palm oil in 2025.

Mrs Lartey said the FDA had been working with the local assemblies and their environmental health officers to educate traders on safe food handling practices and the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions.

She said although sustained public education had led to progress over the years, more needed to be done to improve compliance with food safety standards.

She identified food adulteration, including the addition of flour and coconut oil to peanut butter and the presence of yeast in corn and cassava dough, as some of the concerns the authority was addressing.

According to her, the FDA was intensifying its efforts to educate traders and food handlers about such practices to protect consumers from potentially harmful products.

Mrs Lartey urged traders and consumers to obtain food from safe and reliable sources, warning that some agricultural produce could contain high levels of pesticide residues due to the misuse of chemicals by farmers.

She cautioned traders to exercise care when sourcing food items for sale, particularly from farmers known to misuse agrochemicals.

The Market Queen of Mallam Atta Market, Odoi Akweley, said the engagement was important because it educated traders on the dangers of food adulteration, particularly the adulteration of palm oil, and the need to ensure food safety.

She said food adulteration was not limited to traders, as some farmers also engaged in the practice, raising concerns about the quality and cost of foodstuffs.

Madam Akweley said she would engage the various foodstuff queens in the market to discourage the adulteration of food products and protect consumers.

She also called for improved security at the market to protect traders and provide a safe environment for their business activities.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

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