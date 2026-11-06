Finance Ministry Approves Modern Odawna Market Project

The Ministry of Finance has approved the construction of a modern market at Odawna in Accra under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has announced.

The project, which is expected to improve trading conditions, sanitation, drainage and accessibility, will be undertaken at the market’s existing location, with the Assembly assuring traders that the facility will not be relocated.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, announced this at a press conference in Accra yesterday, following concerns among traders after recent heavy rains disrupted commercial activities in parts of the municipality.

He dismissed reports that the Odawna Market had been relocated, stressing that trading activities were continuing normally at the current site.

“Let me clarify that the Odawna Market remains at its current location and trading activities continue as usual. We therefore urge the general public to disregard any such reports,” he stated. Read More

BY ENOCK KWAME OFORI

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