Fire breaks out at Accra Central Police barracks

A fire outbreak has been reported at the Accra Central Police Barracks, prompting an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service.

According to a statement issued by the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service on June 3, firefighters were at the scene working to bring the situation under control.

The statement said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board and the Accra Regional Police Commander, visited the location to assess the situation and ensure that the necessary support was provided to affected personnel.

Police indicated that no casualties had been recorded as of the time of the release.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The Police Service expressed appreciation to personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and police officers assisting with efforts to manage the incident.

The statement further noted that a suspect is currently in police custody and assisting with investigations.

However, no further details were provided regarding the individual’s alleged connection to the incident.

The Police Service assured the public that updates on the situation would be communicated as investigations and emergency response efforts continue.

By: Jacob Aggrey