First-ever Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum ends in Nigeria

The inaugural Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum (GIEIF 2025), a landmark initiative by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Judimedia Consult, has ended in Lagos, Nigeria.

The four-day event, brought together business leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators from across West Africa and beyond, to explore trade, tourism, and investment opportunities while strengthening regional cooperation.

It was on the theme: “Unlocking investment potential through Intra-African trade and tourism.”

Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, in an interview with the media, described the event as a strategic milestone in Ghana’s push to deepen economic integration and position itself as a regional hub for commerce and responsible tourism.

She said, “In hosting this landmark event, we took a bold step toward fostering regional integration and global partnership. Our presence in the commercial heart of Nigeria underscored our commitment to strengthening the vital economic and cultural ties between our nations and across West Africa.”

She said the forum featured two main components: an international exhibition showcasing products and services from Ghanaian and West African enterprises, and a high-level investment forum, which included two days of panel discussions with ministers, CEOs, policy experts, and global investors.

According to Mrs. Houadjeto, the event serve as a “strategic manifestation” of her vision to position Ghana not only as a world-class travel destination but as a holistic platform for innovation, commerce, and connection.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we leveraged Ghana’s diplomatic network to bring the world to West Africa’s doorstep. GIEIF 2025 became a global platform for dialogue on tourism, investment, and trade,” she said.

The discussions and exhibitions focused on bankable opportunities across key sectors, including Agribusiness, Trade, Technology, Tourism, Energy, and Manufacturing.

Special attention was given to the roles of Ghana and Nigeria as economic drivers within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offering access to a combined market of over 1.3 billion people.

A major cultural highlight of the event was the “Culture Exchange Explosion,” which celebrated the rich heritage and traditions of both Ghana and Nigeria through music, cuisine, fashion, and performance, offering participants an immersive networking environment.

“This initiative was more than just an event; it was a catalyst for sustainable development and a call to action for investors, entrepreneurs, and leaders to build lasting partnerships,” Mrs. Houadjeto noted.

She expressed appreciation to the governments and ministries of both Ghana and Nigeria, and to all stakeholders who contributed to the event’s success.

“On behalf of our organizing consortium, and the good people of Ghana and Nigeria, we thank everyone who participated. Let us carry the momentum forward by building the partnerships, investments, and innovations that will drive our shared future,” she said.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority expressed her deepest and profound appreciation to the exhibitors sponsored by the management of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

She also expressed gratitude to the GTA officials who took hold of the opportunity to market and promote Ghana as a unique tourism destination to Nigerians and other nationals.

The GIEIF 2025 was created as a premier trade and investment platform to promote Ghana’s indigenous products, services, and opportunities to an international audience.

The forum aimed to connect entrepreneurs, producers, and investors to drive intra-African trade, strengthen cross-border cooperation, and position Ghana as a key economic player in the region.

Supporting institutions included Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Ghana’s Consulate in Lagos, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Diaspora Affairs (Office of the President), Ghanaian Community in Lagos, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Kasapreko Co. Ltd., and Africa World Airlines.

Nigerian partners such as the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture, NASSME, NASSI,

NAFDAC, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, and representatives from Africa Movie Awards also played key roles.