Fixing Ghana’s public transport: An urgent national priority

The call by two university dons for a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s public transport system should not be treated as just another academic exercise.

It is a timely intervention that speaks directly to the daily reality of millions of Ghanaians and the broader health of the national economy.

As highlighted in a recent report by The Ghanaian Times, the country’s transport system, largely informal and decades old, is no longer fit for purpose.

The consequences are evident everywhere, long queues at lorry stations, overcrowded vehicles, unreliable services and a commuting experience that is as stressful as it is inefficient.

What is even more troubling is the economic cost.

Estimates that Ghana loses over GH¢4 billion annually due to inefficiencies and congestion should be a wake-up call to policymakers.

This is not just about inconvenience; it is about lost productivity, wasted fuel, rising business costs and avoidable health risks.

The current system, dominated by informal operators who account for about 95 per cent of daily passenger movement, operates with little regulation and minimal coordination.

While ‘trotros’ and taxis have served the country for decades, they were never designed to form the backbone of a modern transport system.

Yet, here we are heavily reliant on a structure that struggles to meet the demands of a growing urban population.

The examples cited by the experts, including passengers paying full fares for incomplete journeys and the resale of seats are not isolated incidents.

They reflect deep-rooted structural weaknesses that have persisted for far too long.

The solution, as proposed, is not far-fetched. An integrated transport system anchored on a trunk-feeder model, supported by digital technology, dedicated lanes and efficient traffic management, is both practical and achievable.

Indeed, cities around the world from London to Lagos have demonstrated that with the right planning, investment and political will, public transport can be transformed into a reliable and efficient service.

However, Ghana’s past attempts, such as Metro Mass Transit and Aayalolo, have shown that half-measures will not deliver lasting results.

Without dedicated infrastructure, sustainable funding and strong management systems, such interventions are bound to underperform.

This is where the urgency lies. The country can no longer afford a piecemeal approach to transport reform.

What is required is a bold, coordinated national strategy that brings together government, private operators, urban planners and technology providers.

The time has come for decisive action. Government must prioritise investment in transport infrastructure, enforce regulations within the sector and accelerate the adoption of digital systems such as electronic ticketing and real-time passenger information.

Equally important is the need to formalise and reorganise the existing informal sector.

Rather than displacing operators, reforms should integrate them into a structured system that improves efficiency while protecting livelihoods.

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