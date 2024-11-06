FlyOverChina | Shanghai from above

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in western Shanghai. Let’s fly over this magical metropolis and experience the city’s enormous vitality and infinite possibilities.

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China’s Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China’s Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the overbridge at the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China’s Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows Lujiazui in in east China’s Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

