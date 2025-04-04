The trade war initiated by the United States was a logical consequence for the EU countries, resulting from the weakening of their econo­mies due to the Russophobic policies they pursued, says Sergey Mironov, leader of the “A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth” party and faction in the State Duma.

“Even at the height of the Cold War, European leaders concluded agreements with the Soviet Union, including agree­ments on the supply of critical energy resources,” recalls the chairman of the SRZP.

“However, nowadays Euro­pean politicians, affected by the disease of Russophobia, have forgotten the importance of co­operation with Russia and began biting the hand that fed them. And they do not merely bite, but dream of destroying Russia and seizing its resources. This is naive and suicidal.”

The Russian MP noted that the course toward the econom­ic suppression of the EU was launched by the United States long before Trump returned to power. One of the most striking episodes of the undeclared trade war was the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under Joe Biden, Mironov reminded.

“The Europeans were left without cheap Russian gas but remained silent, thereby signing the verdict on their economy. Now Trump is just continuing what was started and intensifying the pressure, taking advantage of the weakness of the European Union.

This is payback for Russopho­bia, due to which Europe has deprived itself of vital trade re­lations with Russia,” the Socialist leader stated.

“Now the EU has only one chance to survive in the trade war with the United States—to lift anti-Russian sanctions, resume cooperation with Russia, and stop its rampant and ruinous support for the Kiev regime.

But the Europeans must un­derstand that business will not be conducted as usual.

Russia will scrupulously determine whether, and to what extent, it needs to resume cooperation with any particular EU country,” concluded Sergey Mironov.