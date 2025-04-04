 First African hub, Imperial Global Ghana launch in Accra

In a significant move to foster economic growth and scientific collabo­ration, Imperial College London in the United Kingdom (UK) has launched its first African hub, Im­perial Global Ghana, in Accra.

This initiative aims to bridge the innovation ecosystems of Ghana and the UK, facilitating the ex­change of ideas, talent, and capital.

President of Imperial College London, Professor Hugh Brady, emphasized the potential of Gha­na’s universities to drive economic growth.

“Our partnerships with Gha­naian institutions will focus on grand challenges such as pandemic preparedness, infectious diseas­es, food and water security, and future cities…We believe that by harnessing the power of Ghana’s universities, we can unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development.”

The College’s President was speaking to a group of Ghanaian journalists specializing in Sci­ence, Technology, and Innovation (ST&I) at the prestigious Imperial College London for a transforma­tive, three-day training program.

This initiative was made possible by the British High Commission (BHC) Accra, in collaboration with the Responsible AI Lab (RAIL) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST).

According to the President, the Imperial Global Ghana hub would provide a platform for collabo­ration on research, technology, education, and entrepreneurship between West Africa and the UK.

He said the initiative would build on Imperial’s established partner­ships in the region, including med­ical diagnostics, vaccine research, AI, data science, climate science, sustainable cities, and entrepre­neurship training.

Professor Brady also highlighted the potential of artificial intelli­gence (AI) to democratize research in Ghana.

“AI is one of Imperial’s big strengths, with around 1,000 researchers working on various aspects of AI,” he noted.

Adding that “we’re excited to partner with Ghana through the Imperial-Schmidt AI Fellows Programme, which will support early-career researchers from the University of Ghana and the African Institute of Mathematical Science (AIMS) to collaborate with Imperial’s IX Centre for Artificial Intelligence.”

The Imperial-Schmidt AI Fellows Programme, funded by Schmidt Sciences, he said, would assist talented researchers in using AI in their scientific research while building sustained local ca­pacity at their home institutions.

Imperial College London’s com­mitment to scientific collaboration and innovation is evident in its ranking as the world’s second-best university.

It has a distinguished past that includes pioneering penicillin, holography, and fibre optics,and continues to drive world-changing impact through its research and partnerships.

As Imperial Global Ghana continues to grow, it is expected to support hundreds of academics and entrepreneurs in West Africa, strengthening collaboration on research, technology, education, and entrepreneurship between the region and the UK.

The journalists had earlier emerged victorious in a pitch competition during a week-long capacity-building workshop held in Accra, earning them a spot in the further training at Imperial College London.

The training, which commenced on Monday, March 24, 2025, provided the journalists with a unique, immersive learning expe­rience.

They were accompanied by of­ficials from the MEST, Mrs Gloria Holmes-Graves, KNUST/RAIL, Ms.Gifty Antoinette Hukpati and Mr. Johnson Singir,BHC.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, LONDON, UK (COURTESY BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION/RAIL/KNUST)