Hundreds participate in Godwin Adukpo’s Ho Hills Challenge 

Hundreds of athletes took on the steep and demanding hills of Ho on Saturday as they competed in the maiden Godwin Adukpo Hill Challenge, a 10-kilometre race designed to test endurance, resilience and determination.

The inaugural event produced impressive performances across the various categories, with participants battling the demanding uphill terrain to test while the youngest finishers, aged six and eight, added a special touch to the competition.

The youngest finishers, six-year-old Nhyira Fofana Nyafele and eight-year-old Edem Extra Senorgbe, provided one of the biggest highlights of the competition after successfully completing the demanding 10-kilometre course.

Godwin Adukpo together with winners in the boys category

Their feat attracted admiration and applause from spectators, officials and fellow participants.

Mr Emmanuel Keteku, former Head teacher of Anlo Senior High School and former Volta Regional Director of Education, commended Mr Godwin Atsu Adukpo, the Convener of the challenge, for his vision and initiative.

“I’m proud of the journey you have made, and today you have created the opportunity for others to climb and learn from your journey,” Mr Keteku said.

Mr Adukpo, Convener of the challenge, said his dream was to revive long-distance running in the Volta Region and create opportunities for young athletes to develop their talents.

He urged participants to train consistently, remain disciplined and continue improving their performances if they wanted to progress in athletics.

“My dream is to see long-distance running revived in the Volta Region and to help young athletes discover what they are capable of achieving.

“I wanted to reach the world level as an athlete, but I could not get there. That is why I want to encourage the young ones coming after me to work hard, stay disciplined and take their training seriously.

The National Sports Authority (NSA), Volta Region, also commended the athletes and described the maiden event as the beginning of bigger opportunities for hill running and athletics in the region.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) was represented by its Deputy General Secretary, Mr Ken Odeng, and Administrator, Mr Francis Ofori. –GNA