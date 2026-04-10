Former Black Stars player opens up on personal struggles, alleges family betrayal

Former Black Stars and Orlando Pirates defender, Edwin Gyimah, has spoken publicly about the personal and professional challenges he is facing, alleging betrayal by his own family.

Speaking on Oyerepa Afutuo, he explained that he sacrificed much of his football earnings to support his mother and siblings during his playing career.

He stated that his situation worsened after a fallout with his agent, who he claimed made negative public comments about him, affecting his reputation and relationships.

According to him, the situation led to a breakdown in ties with his employers, friends and colleagues, as well as his family.

He revealed that although he received about 21 contract offers within a year, none of them materialised, leaving him without stable income.

He added that when he turned to his family for support, including spiritual help, they failed to assist him.

He further alleged that while he was playing in South Africa, his sister asked him to transfer ownership of his house for GHS 25,000, which was later increased to GHS 50,000.

He claimed that upon his return to Ghana, he discovered that the house had been taken over, leaving him, his wife and children without a place to stay.

He described his situation as deeply embarrassing and painful, stating that he now moves from place to place with his family.

He expressed belief that he is under spiritual attack, citing accidents, injuries and ongoing struggles in his life.

By: Jacob Aggrey