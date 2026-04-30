Finance minister, deputy publicly file tax returns to promote compliance

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, says he and his deputy have publicly filed their annual tax returns to demonstrate leadership and encourage compliance among citizens.

In a facebook post, he explained that the move was meant to show that public officials must lead by example when it comes to fulfilling civic duties.

“Leadership must be demonstrated, not declared,” he said.

He commended Ghanaian taxpayers for their continued contribution to national development, noting that tax compliance plays a key role in sustaining government activities.

According to him, paying taxes is both a legal and moral responsibility. He stressed that all citizens, including public officials, professionals, and businesses, are equal before the law and must meet their tax obligations.

He added that tax revenue is essential for funding key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

The minister praised the Ghana Revenue Authority for its work, especially during the ongoing Tax and Good Governance Month in April. He said the initiative helps to educate the public and promote voluntary compliance.

He urged the authority to intensify public education and continue reforms aimed at simplifying tax processes, reducing compliance costs, and improving transparency.

He further encouraged individuals and businesses that are yet to file their returns to do so promptly, adding that support systems and digital platforms are available to assist them.

He said building a strong tax culture would strengthen the country’s economy, improve accountability, and promote fairness in society.

By: Jacob Aggrey