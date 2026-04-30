Match Commissioners Association elects new Executives for a four-year term

The National Association of Match Commissioners (GNAMCO) has successfully held its 2nd Quadrennial Delegates Congress on 18th April 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

During the congress, elections were conducted, resulting in the retention of all incumbent executive members for another four-year term.

The re-elected leaders include Paul Ayamba as National Chairman, Clement Walter Okai as First National Vice Chairman, John Yakubu as Second National Vice-Chairman, Michael Ntow Ayeh as National Secretary, Felix Adjetey Sowah as Assistant National Secretary, Egbert M. A. Laryea as National Treasurer, Mike Komla Amedior as National Trainer, and William Lantey Quaye as National Deputy Trainer.

GNAMCO pledged unwavering support and cooperation to advance football development in Ghana, with a focus on professionalism, integrity, and excellence.