Former Dome-Kwabenya MP backs Israel Kwadwo Safo as leader of Kristo Asafo, Kantanka family

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has publicly recognised her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, as the leader of the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Church.

She has pledged her support for him and called for reconciliation within the family.

In a statement, Ms Safo said she had chosen the path of conciliation, anchored in love, mutual respect and the enduring bonds of family.

She said the family needed to move beyond differences, misunderstandings and grievances that might have characterised the period following the death of their father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, and unite to preserve his legacy.

She expressed her “immense love and respect” for Israel Kwadwo Safo and said that, in honouring their late father’s wishes, she publicly acknowledged and accepted him as the leader of the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Church.

Ms Safo stressed that their father’s legacy went beyond any one individual, describing it as a collective inheritance and a profound responsibility entrusted to his children.

She urged her siblings to rise above their differences, preserve what their father had built and ensure that his ideals continued to inspire generations.

Ms Safo also appealed to members of the Kristo Asafo Church, the wider Kantanka family and others associated with Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo’s work to acknowledge and respect the unity of the family.

She called on them to embrace what she described as a “new chapter” characterised by reconciliation, fraternity and a shared sense of purpose.

She extended her goodwill and best wishes to Israel Kwadwo Safo and her other siblings, expressing hope that the renewed commitment to peace and forgiveness would bring healing, unity and strength to the family.

The statement comes months after the death of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Church and the driving force behind the Kantanka brand, in September 2025. His work spanned automobile manufacturing, agriculture, technology and other ventures.

His death was followed by disagreements among family members over the leadership and succession of his institutions, as well as arrangements for his funeral.

The dispute included disagreements over custody of his remains and who had the authority to organise his final funeral rites.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

Read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q