Former Nigeria striker Eneramo dies during local friendly match

Former Nigeria striker, Michael Eneramo, died last Friday after collapsing during a local friendly match in Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna. He was 40.

According to reports, Eneramo played the full first half of the match before collapsing approximately five minutes into the second half.

He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the death on Friday. General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, speaking from Cairo, called it “devastating.”

“I am short of words at this moment. I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Sanusi said.

Born November 26, 1985 in Kaduna, Eneramo earned 10 caps for the Super Eagles after declining overtures to represent Tunisia internationally.

He made his Nigeria debut in a goalless friendly against Jamaica in London on February 11, 2009, and scored his first international goal in a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland in London on May 29, 2009. –ESPN Africa

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