Four Arrested in Connection with Murder of Tanoso Akwamuhene

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of the Akwamuhene of Tanoso in the Bono East Region.

The suspects—Issifu Addae (also known as Akwasi Addae), Stephen Gyamfi, Augustine Arhinful, and Martha Mansah—were apprehended following ongoing investigations into the death of the traditional ruler.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, the arrests were made after preliminary findings linked the suspects to the murder, which is believed to have stemmed from a protracted chieftaincy dispute in the Tanoso Traditional Area.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the CID, Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, indicated that the deceased had been destooled as Akwamuhene but reportedly rejected the decision, leading to multiple litigations and family disputes.

The statement added that the four suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts have been intensified to apprehend four other individuals named as persons of interest in the case.

The Police Service assured the public of its commitment to ensuring that all suspects involved in the murder are brought to justice and urged residents of Tanoso to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q