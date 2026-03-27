Oti Regional Police Commander engages Nkwanta community, calls for Calm

The Ghana Police Service in the Oti Region has intensified efforts to restore peace in Nkwanta following recent violent incidents in the area.

The Oti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Alex Acquah, on March 26, 2026, visited the town with senior officers to meet police personnel and encourage them to remain vigilant, disciplined, and professional in their duties.

According to a news release signed by DSP John Nchor, the commander later led a joint security team made up of the police, military, BNI, and defence intelligence officers to the Zongo community.

There, the team met the Zongo Chief, Alhaji Issaka Kayaba, and his elders to express condolences on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Management Board.

This follows the death of three adult men in recent violent attacks in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The chief, in response, assured the delegation that the community is committed to peace, non-retaliation, and peaceful coexistence.

As part of the visit, the regional commander also inspected a previous arson site at Dadaga, where two people lost their lives.

The police command says it is closely monitoring the situation and has urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

It warned the public against spreading false information and called for restraint to prevent further escalation of violence.

By: Jacob Aggrey