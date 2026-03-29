Breaking: Search and rescue underway after building collapse at Accra Newtown school

Search and rescue operations are ongoing following a structural collapse at the Experimental D/A School in Accra Newtown.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that emergency teams were deployed to the scene to assist victims who may be trapped under the debris.

In an update, the service indicated that personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the National Ambulance Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are working together to manage the situation and rescue affected persons.

It noted that the area has been cordoned off by the police to prevent members of the public from entering the scene and interfering with the operation.

According to the GNFS, the coordinated effort is aimed at ensuring that all trapped victims are safely rescued as quickly as possible.

The service advised residents and the general public to stay away from the area to allow emergency teams to carry out their work without obstruction.

The service added that further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

By: Jacob Aggrey