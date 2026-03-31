Police arrest suspect in viral video threatening High Court judge

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a viral video in which he threatened a Justice of the High Court, Justice Patricia Quansah.

According to the police, the video contained threats, abusive language, and allegations accusing the judge of criminal conduct.

They added that the content raised serious concern about the safety of the judge and the reputation of the Judiciary.

After gathering intelligence over a period of time, officers from the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested the suspect, John Kwabena Owusu Ansah, aged 49.

He was picked up on Thursday, March 27, 2026, at his hideout at Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations and will be put before court.