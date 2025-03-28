French giants face possible relegation

Olympique Lyonnais remain at risk of relegation to Ligue 2, despite being on the brink of securing European qualification.

This comes after the French giants were provisionally relegated to the second tier in November, as well as being handed a transfer ban after racking up over €500million in debt.

Despite a busy winter transfer window, a report from l’Equipe has warned Lyon still need to make savings to match the requirements set by France’s financial football watchdog, the DNCG.

With the club’s debt reportedly rising from €458m to €508m, the Ligue 1 outfit were told they could avoid relegation if their situation improve.

This prompted them to move on some of their highest earners in January, with a total of 10 first team players departing.

This included former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who cut his loan spell at Lyon short to join MLS outfit Charlotte FC instead.

Meanwhile ex-West Ham winger Said Benrahma left for Saudi second tier side Neom on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for €12m should his new side gain promotion this season.

The club also boosted their finances with the permanent departures of Maxence Caqueret to Como for €15m, and Gift Orban’s €10m transfer to Hoffenheim.

L’Equipe reports that these winter sales, as well as the summer exits of Orel Mangala and Dejan Lovren, have freed up an estimated €1.7m (excluding charges) from their wage bill.

But the French outlet maintained Lyon still have work to do to avoid succumbing to a first season outside of the top tier since the 1980s.

They are likely to save further money with captain Alexandre Lacazette’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Capology, the ex-Arsenal striker reportedly earns €115,385 per week, but is said to be unlikely to be offered an extension on his current deal.

One way Lyon could see a change in fortunes is by securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Les Gones currently sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table, just two points behind Nice, who occupy the final qualifying spot for Europe’s elite competition.

Should they miss out on this however, the club, whose majority owner is Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor, will likely have to consider thinning their wage bill further.

Potential candidates for this will likely include standout performers Rayan Cherkhi, Malick Fofana, Ernest Nuamah, Nemanja Matic and Corentin Tolisso.

In November, it was reported Lyon will need circa €100m (£91m) in revenue to escape their current punishments.

They will be keen to avoid the same fate of another fallen giant, with former Ligue 1 winners Girondins Bordeaux suffering relegation to the fourth tier of French football last season under a similar punishment.

They had been demoted to Ligue 2 after failing to clear their debts, then were sent further down by the DCNG.

Bordeaux dropped to the fourth tier earlier this year after giving up their professional licence and being unable to guarantee financial backing.

The Eagle Football Group bought 87.7 per cent of Lyon in 2022.

Majority stakeholder, Textor, has been looking to sell his 45 per cent Palace shares since February 2024.

He also owns RWD Molenbeek in Belgium and Botafogo in Brazil, and was also interested in buying Everton, but ultimately missed out on making the purchase.

Lyon have not featured in the French second tier since gaining promotion from the league in 1989.

Since then, they have won Ligue 1 seven times, with their last title coming in 2008.

The club have also won the French Cup five times, as well as the French League Cup in 2001, and reached the Champions League semi-finals as recently as 2020.-Talksport