Friends of Julius Debrah donate to Kumasi Children’s Home …to mark  60th birthday

Friends of the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, on Thursday donated assorted food items and drinks to the Kumasi Children’s Home in the Ashanti Region ahead of his 60th birthday celebration today.

The donation, which brought smiles to staff and children at the facility, was led by the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Mr Osman Nabali, together with Mr Kwame Frimpong and other friends of Mr Debrah.

Items presented to the home included bags of rice, sugar, gari, assorted beverages, bottled water, and other essential supplies meant to support the daily upkeep of the children.

The team said the gesture was part of efforts to celebrate Mr Debrah’s milestone birthday by showing love and care to vulnerable children, instead of limiting the occasion to social festivities.

According to the group, Mr Julius Debrah has over the years demonstrated commitment to public service and concern for the welfare of ordinary people, especially the needy, and it was therefore appropriate to mark his birthday with an act of generosity.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Osman Nabali said birthdays should not only be moments of celebration but also opportunities to extend support to people in need.

He said the group decided to visit the Kumasi Children’s Home because children deserve care, protection, and encouragement from society.

Mr Nabali noted that many children in care homes depend on donations from the public for their feeding, education, and healthcare, and therefore regular support from individuals and organisations remains very important.

He said the donation was also to honour Mr Debrah in a meaningful way and to reflect the values of compassion and service that he is known for.

Mr Frimpong, who was part of the delegation, said the team was happy to share in the joy of the birthday celebration by making a positive impact in the lives of the children.

He said seeing the smiles on the faces of the children and staff was enough reward for the group.

He encouraged the public to use special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and festivals to support orphanages, hospitals, and other institutions that care for vulnerable people.

Receiving the items, the Home Manager of Kumasi Children’s Home, Madam Mabel Pinamang Amponsah, thanked the donors for the timely gesture and for remembering the children.

She said the donation had come at an important time and would help the home in feeding the children and managing some of its daily needs.

Madam Amponsah explained that children’s homes often face pressure in providing food, clothing, healthcare, and educational materials, and therefore assistance from the public always makes a big difference.

She said every bag of rice, sugar, or gari donated helps reduce the burden on the institution and ensures that the children continue to receive proper care.

She also praised the donors for choosing to celebrate a birthday through charity and social support.

According to her, such acts send a strong message that leadership must go hand in hand with compassion and responsibility toward the less privileged.

Madam Amponsah appealed to corporate bodies, religious organisations, philanthropists, and individuals to continue supporting children’s homes across the country.

She said while government support remained important, help from the public was equally necessary to improve the welfare of children living in care facilities.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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