From journalism and corporate communications to the law: A journey of learning, leadership, service and purpose

ON Friday, October 9, 2026, Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng became a lawyer, adding the legal profession to a diverse career spanning journalism, marketing, corporate communications, public relations, banking, authorship, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and community service.

His story demonstrates the power of continuous learning. He has never regarded education as an end in itself, but as a tool for professional excellence, personal transformation and service to society.

From Dunkwa-on-Offin/Tarkwa to professional excellence

Kwarteng began his education at Boa-Amponsem Primary School in Dunkwa-on-Offin and Tarkwa Senior High School, where he served as Library Prefect, an early indication of his interest in knowledge, leadership and service.

He studied at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the University of Ghana Business School, earned a Bachelor of Science in Administration and later an MBA in Marketing from Central University.

He subsequently earned an LLB and LLM from Mountcrest University, Ghana, and the University of Essex in the United Kingdom. He also studied at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, in the United States.

In addition, he has undertaken executive master’s-level studies in Labour and Industrial Relations Law and Practice, as well as in ADR.

This breadth of education enables him to view organisations through the interconnected lenses of business, law, communication, marketing and dispute resolution.

A journalist who understands the power of information

As an award-winning journalist at the Ghana News Agency and Daily Graphic, Kwarteng covered public affairs, politics, business and society, gaining an appreciation of credible information and the media’s role in holding institutions accountable.

As a Presidential Reporter, he covered the Presidency and national affairs, gaining a front-row understanding of governance and public policy.

He is also credited with founding the Federation of Environmental Journalists (FEJ) in Ghana in the mid-1990s, which began the fight against illegal mining, environmental destruction and the abuse of community rights.

Corporate communications, public relations and marketing

A defining chapter of Kwarteng’s career was his time as Head of Corporate Affairs at GCB Bank Plc, where he worked at the intersection of corporate leadership, media relations, stakeholder engagement and reputation management.

In his philosophy, corporate communication goes beyond press releases. It involves building trust between an organisation and its stakeholders, managing reputation, communicating during crises and ensuring that decisions are understood by employees, customers, regulators, shareholders, the media and the public.

He is regarded as one of the best in this field in his generation. His marketing training complements this experience, shaping his view that an organisation must not only provide value but also communicate and protect it.

During GCB’s 2017 integration of UT/Capital Bank and the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), he became a household name in financial services.

Why the law is a natural progression

Kwarteng’s entry into law is a natural extension of his career, not a departure from it.

His interest in ADR fits this background. Disputes are inevitable, and what matters is whether they become destructive or are managed constructively.

ADR offers solutions without prolonged litigation, reflecting his commitment to dialogue, negotiation and peaceful resolution.

Author and thinker

Kwarteng has written two books. Leading an Extraordinary Life explores personal development and the belief that people can improve themselves through discipline, knowledge and purposeful action.

Oil Cocoa Mines is a novel that showcases his creative side.

He has also written and reviewed numerous articles on business, leadership, communications, law and society.

Environmentalism, CSR and philanthropy

Kwarteng is committed to environmental advocacy, corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, believing that organisations and professionals have responsibilities beyond profit and personal advancement.

He has developed policy documents for national and international institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

For him, success carries a responsibility to contribute to society.

A man of faith and service

A committed Christian, Kwarteng worships at Assemblies of God Church, Christ Worship Centre, Sowutuom, Accra, where he serves as a deacon and chairman of the Education and Welfare Committees.

This reflects his understanding of leadership as service without necessarily seeking the spotlight, and his belief that spiritual development and human well-being complement each other.

A multidisciplinary professional

What stands out is not the number of qualifications but how they intersect across law, business, journalism, communications, marketing, banking, labour relations, ADR, social responsibility, environmental advocacy, authorship and Christian service.

In an increasingly complex world, professionals who connect different disciplines are becoming more valuable.

A corporate crisis, for instance, can simultaneously become a legal, financial, communication, reputational and human resource challenge. His career has prepared him to recognise and navigate these connections.

Another chapter begins

October 9, 2026, is not the end of his journey but the beginning of another chapter.

From TARSCO to the legal profession, his path demonstrates the importance of lifelong learning and shows that career development need not be linear.

The common thread is not a job title but the continuous pursuit of knowledge and the desire to use it meaningfully.

The greater achievement lies in bringing his qualifications together to solve problems, mentor others, strengthen organisations and serve society.

Editorial note: The original copy had some displaced paragraphs and incomplete sentences, particularly in the sections on journalism and GCB Bank. I have reorganised them for clarity and continuity while retaining the author’s information and intended message. Please verify the reference to TARSCO and the exact titles of the academic and executive programmes before publication.

BY EMMANUEL KOJO KWARTENG

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