Fury announces retirement from boxing again

Former world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has announced his retirement from boxing.

Fury last fought in December when he lost his rematch against WBA Super, WBC and WBO champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

The 36-year-old Fury previously announced his retirement after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022 but returned six months later.

The Briton has enjoyed two stints as heavyweight champion and holds a record of 34 wins, two defeats and one draw.

“Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet,” Fury said.

“I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing, it has been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this; Dick Turpin wore a mask.”

The Briton shocked long-reigning world champion, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2015 to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

After over two-and-a-half years out of the ring, during which he tackled mental health issues, Fury returned to action in 2018 and became a two-time champion by beating Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC belt in 2020.-BBC