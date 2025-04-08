Nuamah ruled out until end of season

Lyon’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have been dealt a blow with the news that Ernest Nuamah won’t play again this season due to a serious knee injury.

The seven-time French cham­pions said on Monday that the Ghanaian winger ruptured the an­terior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Lyon’s 2-1 win over Lille in the French league over the weekend.

With six matches left to play, Lyon sits in fifth place in the standings, just two points behind third place Monaco. The top three teams qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Lyon was already deprived of the injured Malick Fofana, also a winger, and will need to rethink its attacking setup before the Belgian player returns to action.

Unbeaten PSG has already clinched a record-extending 13th title after a 1-0 win over Angers on Saturday. —AP