 GAF shines at Abuja 2024 African Military Games

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) sports teams won 40 medals to place fourth at thejust ended African Military Games Abuja (AMGA) 2024, in Nigeria.

The sports teams, made up of 100 athletes, participated in five disciplines,including volleyball, handball, table tennis, boxing and athletics to earn eight gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

Interacting with members of the GAF sports contingent at Burma Camp in Accra yesterday, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Lt. Gen.Thomas Oppong-Peprah, commended them for excelling at the Games.

He said, despite the financial difficulties facing GAF, funds were secured to enable the team

to Abuja to participate in the event, saying, “ I have not regretted it.

Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah said based on the team’s achieve­ments, it would prepare ade­quately and make sure GAF sends a larger contingent to the next games.

He also said the required logis­tical support will be provided to make sure the teams succeed.

He then urged them to stay focused, disciplined and not relent in their efforts to achieve higher heights.

The 2024 African Military Games is the second edition of the African Military Games, a multi-sport event for military athletes in Africa.

The one-off event was held under the auspices of the Inter­national Military Sports Council (CISM) and, its sister group, the Organisation of Military Sport in Africa (OSMA).