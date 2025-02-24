Galaxy International School holds 19th edition of annual Inter-cultural Festival in Accra

Galaxy International School over the weekend held its annual Inter-cul­tural festival with a call on the global communi­ty to embrace diversity as a means of ensuring peace and harmony in the world.

This year’s, which is the 19th edition, was on the theme: ‘Di­versity in Harmony: The World as One’ and was attended by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dzifa Gomashi, the Member of Parliament for the Adenta, Mohammed Adamu Ramadam and Okyeame Kwame, among a host of other high profile personalities.

Also present were parents and their wards, students, friends and well-wishers.

The inter-cultural festival is an annual event on the school’s calen­dar and geared towards reminding the world of the need to accept cultural differences and learn to live peacefully with each other.

Speaking at the event, the Ms Gomashi said, “Just as a skilled weaver carefully crafts each thread into a beautiful textile, so too can the global community can weave together the fabric of a better world. Each thread represents a unique individual, a diverse cul­ture, and a different belief.”

She said this year’s theme was not just a concept but a call to action and a reminder that while languages may differ, laughter was the same.

The Minister noted that stu­dents must be encouraged to build friendships among themselves stressing that, “You are the hope of tomorrow. The friendships you build across cultural lines will shape the world you inherit. Your curiosity and willingness to em­brace new ideas will pave the way for a future where borders are not barriers but bridges.”

She said in the same vein, ed­ucators must realise that they held the key to unlocking the minds and hearts of the young people they teach as such every lesson they teach must carry the potential to inspire respect, empathy, and acceptance.

“I urge you to continue foster­ing an environment where every child feels valued, regardless of their background. Education is not merely about knowledge; it is about nurturing citizens who will champion peace and cooperation,” she emphasised.

Ms Gomashie also called on parents to recognise that they were the foundation upon which the society stands, stressing that “In your homes, the seeds of tolerance and respect are first planted. Teach your children that diversity is not something to fear—it is something to celebrate.”

The Managing Director of Galaxy International School, Mr Mehmet Akmermer, on his part called on people of the world re­gardless of their race and nation­ality to embrace diverse cultures and different beliefs to make the world a better place of peace, love and unity.

He said “Just as a skilled weav­er carefully crafts each threat into a beautiful textile, so too we can weave together the fabric of a bet­ter world. Each thread represents a unique individual, a diverse culture, and a different belief.”

“In a world often torn apart by division and contention, it is important that we show compas­sion and understanding. Instead of seeing our differences as barriers, let us embrace them as the vibrant colours that enrich the fabric of humanity,” he emphasised

