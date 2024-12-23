GBC organised Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces, have held organised 2024 edition of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, an annual event that fosters faith, gratitude, and reflection.

The programme held in Accra on Thursday was attended by the GBC Governing Board, representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, senior military officers, and GBC staff.

In his address, the Director-General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, expressed deep gratitude for the longstanding partnership between GBC and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

“We are honoured to have this collaboration and will continue to cherish it. This grand celebration allows us to reflect on the fall of man, God’s blessings for Abraham and his descendants, and the grace that has brought us through another year,” he remarked.

Professor Alhassan highlighted the occasion’s significance as a time for national thanksgiving, particularly for Ghana’s peaceful elections, which reinforce the country’s reputation as a resilient democracy.

“By the grace of the Almighty God, we have successfully turned the corner by going through a peaceful election. As we move into 2025, we pray that God continues to safeguard the peace we have enjoyed,” he added.

The festival featured scripture readings, carols, and captivating musical performances by the Militant Triumphant Choir, GBC Evergreen Choir, and the Armed Forces Band. It was a celebration of the year’s achievements and an expression of gratitude to God.

Professor Alhassan also commended the dedication of GBC staff serving on missions and the gallant men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces for their contributions to national peace and security. He urged the audience to embrace the festive season with peace and goodwill.

“As we listen to the word of God and sing to thank our Creator, let us extend goodwill to family, loved ones, and colleagues, and celebrate the season in peace,” he said.

Delivering a sermon on the theme “Emmanuel, God Is with Us,” Apostle Colonel B.G. Kumi-Woode, Board Chairman of the Chaplaincy Ministry of The Church of Pentecost, described Christmas as a season of unparalleled blessings, noting that God’s presence is the ultimate gift.

Reflecting on the humility of Christ’s birth, Apostle Kumi-Woode contrasted the grandeur of palaces with the lowliness of a manger, emphasising that this symbolised God’s accessibility to all, especially the marginalised.

Drawing from Matthew 1:22-23 and Isaiah 7:14, he highlighted the biblical prophecy of Jesus Christ’s birth as the ultimate act of God’s love for humanity.

“Emmanuel means not just *God is with us*, but *God with us*—a tangible presence that signifies divine accessibility and restoration,” he remarked.

The Apostle reminded the congregation that sin created a gap between humanity and God, but through Jesus’ birth, this gap was bridged. Using the example of Cain and Abel, he illustrated how human efforts often fail to reach God, stressing that Christmas is about God reaching out to humanity.

He also called for reconciliation, urging believers to demonstrate “superior love” by initiating peace in strained relationships. “Just as God reconciled with humanity through Jesus, we are called to be agents of love and forgiveness,” he said.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG