Premier League to have two summer transfer windows

The Premier League has announced it will have two transfer windows this summer to allow Manchester City and Chelsea to sign players before the Club World Cup.

The window will open between Sunday, 1 June and Tuesday, 10 June, then close for five days before running again from Monday, 16 June until Monday, 1 September.

This summer features the first expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which involves 32 teams and adopts the format of the regular World Cup of the past few years.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League teams in the tournament which takes place in the United States from Sunday, 15 June.

But the Premier League can only have 12 weeks of a summer window hence the five-day break in order to run it until 1 September.

FIFA has allowed new players to be registered for the Club World Cup from 1-10 June, and again from 27 June-3 July for the knockout stage.-BBC