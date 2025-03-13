Businessman, farmer in trouble over alleged land fraud

A Businessman and a farmer appeared before the Amasaman Circuit Court in the Greater Accra Region, over alleged GH¢120,000 land fraud.

Nii Korley Sai Boni IV, 53, and Kingsley Oblitey Quan­sah Commey, 44, were granted GH¢150,000.00 bail with two sureties each.

They were accused of granting 20 plots of land without titles to Mr Raymond Kwaku Marfo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RKM Estate Development Company.

The court, presided by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, ordered that the sureties deposit their valid nation­al identity cards with the Registry of the court.

Nii Boni and Commey denied conspiring to defraud Mr Marfo.

The court instructed the pros­ecution to serve the accused with the necessary materials by April 2, 2025.

Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah, prosecuting, said Mr Marfo was the CEO of RKM Ghana Limited, an estate develop­ment company.

The court also heard that Nii Boni was a businessman and self-styled chief of Korleyman near Medie, while Commey was a farmer from Papase near Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Munici­pality.

Chief Insp Awuah-An­sah revealed that in June 2022, Mr Marfo went to work on land he purchased from Abu­suapayin Ayitey Ankwah of Ankwa Dobro.

The prosecution said Nii Boni, Commey and Obodai, now de­ceased, confronted Marfo, claiming ownership of the land.

Chief Insp Awuah-Ansah told the court that Nii Boni and Commey convinced Marfo to buy 20 plots of land along the road leading to Samsam.

Marfo paid GH¢120,000.00 for the plots, and an official receipt was issued to the CEO.

However, when Marfo attempt­ed to begin work on the land, he was informed by the Nii Boni and Commey that there was an injunction on it, according to the prosecution.

Chief Insp Awuah-Ansah said after conducting a search at the Lands Commission, Marfo discov­ered the land was registered in the name of Babbel Limited.

The prosecution said Marfo re­ported the case to the Amasaman Divisional Police leading to the arrest of Nii Boni and Commey.

Chief Insp Awuah-Ansah indi­cated that Nii Boni and Commey in their caution statements, ad­mitted the offence, and promised to repay the amount involved, but failed to do so. —GNA