GCB Bank honoured for excellence in project delivery at 2025 PMEA

GCB Bank has received top recognition at the 2025 Project Management Excellence Awards (PMEA), winning “Bank Project of the Year” and being adjudged as 1st Runner-Up for Overall Project of the Year for its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) Platform Implementation.

The awards were presented during the National Project Management Conference held at Ada.

The event, which was hosted by the Project Management Institute (PMI) Ghana Chapter, brought together project professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to celebrate innovation and best practices in project delivery.

The Bank’s USSD project was recognized for its strategic impact, technical execution, and contribution to financial accessibility.

According to the GCB Project Management Office (PMO), the nomination process was rigorous yet rewarding, providing valuable insights, benchmarking opportunities, and exposure to global standards.

The PMO expressed their deepest gratitude to Managing Director Farihan Alhassan and all teams involved for their support.

“This recognition reflects our shared commitment to excellence and transformation,” the team noted in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

The awards affirm GCB Bank’s excellence in project execution and digital innovation while strengthening its reputation among stakeholders and providing opportunities for future growth.

GCB Bank PLC is a leading player in Ghana’s banking industry, with 184 branches, 340 ATMs, and a host of banking agents spread across the length and breadth of the country.

As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB Bank has, since its establishment in 1953, been described as a systemic bank with significant contributions to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors includinging oil and gas, agriculture, commerce and others.

The Bank has transformed itself into one of Ghana’s most modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities, including digital payment platforms, and consequently strengthened its corporate reputation both at home and abroad.

The Bank’s relationship with its stakeholders is delivered on a platform of trust, support, and collaboration and anchored through its brand promise, “Your Bank for Life”.

BY TIMES REPORTER