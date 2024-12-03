GES Rolls Out Differentiated Learning Plus Initiative with Support from UNICEF

An initiative geared towards addressing foundational learning crisis across primary schools in the country has been rolled out by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Dubbed: “The Differentiated Learning Plus (DL+)” the new initiative is a comprehensive strategy that employ innovative approaches to educating pupils at the primary levels.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times on the initiative in Accra yesterday, the head of the public relations unit of the GES said it was an innovative approach being implemented with technical and financial support fromUnited Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Ghana.

She explained that the DL+ initiative focused on improving learners literacy and numeracy skills among basic 2 to 6 learners.

Ms Twum-Ampofo said it promoted combined teaching methods to include targeted instructions, universal design for learning and play-based learning to enhance teachers skills, while engaging families and communities in the learning process.

This approach she said allowed learners to develop their skills and improve their performance by their abilities rather than their grades.

Ms Twum-Ampofo said the GES was committed to improving learning outcomes for all pupils, and the DL+ initiative was a critical step towards achieving this goal.

“With the support of partners like UNICEF Ghana, the GES is confident that this initiative will have a lasting impact on the education sector in Ghana,” she emphasised.

As part of the initiative, Public Relations officers from 50 operational districts and the 16 Regional PublicRelations Officers were engaged from November 27th to 28th to develop an advocacy plan for promotingthe DL+ initiative.

This plan will help to raise awareness about the importance of differentiated learning to garner supportfrom families and communities and promote foundational learning.

By Cliff Ekuful