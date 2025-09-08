GES to probe alleged malpractice in 2025 BECE

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has responded to reports of alleged malpractice in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), assuring the public that a full investigation will be carried out.

In a press release issued on Sunday, September 7, 2025, the GES said its attention had been drawn to a JoyNews documentary that highlighted possible cheating in some schools during the exams.

The Service explained that it would obtain the full documentary and original transcripts to review before beginning a full-scale investigation.

GES stressed that it has zero tolerance for examination malpractice, noting that cheating undermines the integrity of Ghana’s education system, destroys fairness, and produces graduates who lack the skills needed for the country’s development.

It further stated that with the backing of the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the GES Council, any staff member whether teaching or non-teaching who is found guilty of aiding or abetting malpractice would face severe disciplinary action under the law and service regulations.

The Service assured parents, students, and the public that it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of examinations and will work closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Security, and law enforcement agencies to curb the menace.

By: Jacob Aggrey