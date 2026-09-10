GFA confident Accra Sports Stadium will be ready for Gambia game

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says the Accra Sports Stadium will be ready to host Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia despite concerns over the facility’s current condition.

Domestic football has been suspended at the stadium while rehabilitation work is carried out to bring the venue up to the standards required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The suspension has forced Accra Hearts of Oak to move their opening home matches of the 2026-27 Ghana Premier League season to the University of Ghana Stadium.

However, GFA Communications Director, Mr Henry Asante Twum is confident the work will be completed before the Black Stars’ home fixture.

“It’s one of the reasons why there is no domestic football at the Accra Sports Stadium at the moment. I’m very certain that before we play that game against The Gambia, the pitch will be ready,” he told 3Sports.

The Accra Sports Stadium is currently the only venue in Ghana approved to host international matches, increasing the pressure to complete the rehabilitation work ahead of the qualifier.

Asante Twum said the GFA had held discussions with Greengrass Technologies, the company responsible for the pitch, with work expected to intensify.

“The only approved venue in Ghana today is the Accra Sports Stadium. There are plans to work on the pitch. Even this evening [Monday], we had a meeting with Greengrass Technologies, who have been working on the pitch. Hopefully, from tomorrow, they will start working on the pitch,” he said.

Ghana is preparing to begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, with the Black Stars scheduled to face The Gambia at home after their opening away fixture against Côte d’Ivoire.

The GFA will be hoping the rehabilitation is completed on schedule to ensure Ghana can play the crucial qualifier in Accra. –Ghanasoccernet

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