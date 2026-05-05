Ghana 4x100m men’s relay team qualify for 2027 World Athletics Championships

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team bounced back strongly to secure qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing after finishing second in the second-round qualifiers at the ongoing World Athletics Relays in Botswana.

The quartet clocked a season-best time of 38.09 seconds to clinch one of the available qualification slots, improving on their fourth-place finish in the first round on Saturday.

China won the race in 37.85 seconds to also book a place at the World Championships, while Ghana’s time proved sufficient to seal their qualification.

Edwin Gadayi, who anchoured the team in the opening round, took up the first leg this time, handing over smoothly to Benjamin Azamati on the second leg. Abdul Rasheed Saminu powered through a blistering final leg to close strongly for Ghana after the baton exchanges were executed cleanly.

The qualification comes after Ghana narrowly missed out on a place in the final when they finished fourth in their heat with a time of 38.19 seconds, despite a spirited showing from the team.

Ghana’s improved execution and sharper baton exchanges in the second round proved decisive as they capitalised on their final opportunity to secure a spot at next year’s global showpiece in Beijing.

The result marks a fourth consecutive qualification to the World Championship as the team also prepared for the Africa Athletics Championships to be hosted in Ghana from May 12-18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ghana Athletics has taken full responsibility for travel and pre-competition challenges faced by Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team, following complaints from the athletes during the World Relays in Gaborone, reports Citisports.

In a statement dated May 3, 2026, and signed by President Bawah Fuseini, Ghana Athletics acknowledged the concerns raised by the team and admitted shortcomings in arrangements ahead of the competition.

The federation said it “takes full responsibility” and stressed the importance of proper preparation conditions for elite performance.

“The association has taken note of concerns raised by the athletes regarding travel and pre-competition arrangements. GA takes full responsibility for these concerns and acknowledges the importance of proper preparation conditions for elite performance”

The response came after two members of Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Benjami Azamati, criticised long travel hours and poor planning, including a 14-hour flight and a 16-hour layover, which they said affected their readiness for competition.

Despite the difficulties, the team delivered a strong performance, securing qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Ghana Athletics said it will work closely with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to address the issues and put in place improved systems to prevent a recurrence.

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