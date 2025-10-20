GFA introduces minimum salaries for professional footballers in Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced minimum monthly salaries for players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL), and the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

According to the Association, the move is part of efforts to improve the welfare of footballers and make Ghana’s domestic leagues more professional and competitive.

The decision follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the GFA and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) ahead of the Association’s last Congress.

One key outcome of that partnership was the introduction of a standard contract for professional players, which has already been implemented by Premier League clubs.

After further discussions with the clubs, the GFA and its partners agreed that players in the Ghana Premier League will now earn a minimum net monthly salary of GHS 1,500.

Players in the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League will each receive a minimum of GHS 700.

The new salary structure will apply to all contracts signed during the next registration window. However, for players already under contract, the new rates will take effect at the start of the 2026/2027 league season.

The GFA explained that the introduction of minimum salaries is a major step toward protecting the welfare of players and ensuring fair compensation for their talent and hard work.

It added that the decision is aimed at raising standards in local leagues, strengthening the value of Ghanaian football, and creating a more professional and sustainable future for players and clubs.