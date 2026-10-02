GFA, Queiroz mutually terminate contract

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Carlos Queiroz have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing his role as Head Coach of the Black Stars, following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect.

This decision, though not an easy one, was reached with the best interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football at heart. Both parties agreed that under the present circumstances, ending the professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action,” a statement from the FA said.

Few hours after the FA statement, a second statement was released by Coach Queiroz, confirming the earlier decision and thanking Ghanaians for the support.

It was an expected reaction from both parties after the Black Stars performed woefully against The Gambia in an AFCON 2027 qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

That followed an earlier defeat in the hands of the Elephants of La Cote d’Ivoire in Bouake.

“The Ghana Football Association would like to sincerely thank Carlos Queiroz for his commitment, professionalism and dedication during his time with the Black Stars.

“We are grateful for his efforts in helping to build a stronger future for the national team and supporting the development of Ghanaian talent since taking charge ahead of the preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the AFCON 2027 qualifiers,” the FA statement said.

For Queiroz, “This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else.”

He said: “It has been an honour to serve Ghana and the Black Stars. I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly it’s President for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation.”

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent. Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.”

Queiroz paid tribute to the players and commended their “courage, commitment and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions.”

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q